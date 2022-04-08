Skip to Main Content
NHL·New

Oilers' Evander Kane fined by NHL for kneeing Kings' Sean Durzi

Edmonton Oilers winger Evander Kane has been fined $5,000 US by the NHL for kneeing. The incident involving Kings defenceman Sean Durzi occurred in the second period of Thursday's game in Los Angeles.

Edmonton winger assessed minor penalty for play in win over Los Angeles

The Canadian Press ·
Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane was fined $5,000 US by the NHL on Friday for kneeing. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Edmonton Oilers winger Evander Kane has been fined $5,000 US by the NHL for kneeing.

The incident involving Kings defenceman Sean Durzi occurred in the second period of Thursday's game in Los Angeles.

The fine, which is the maximum allowable under the collective bargaining agreement, will go to the Players' Emergency Assistance Fund.

Kane was assessed a minor penalty on the play as the Oilers went on to secure a 3-2 victory.

The controversial forward signed with Edmonton for the rest of the season back in January after having previous his seven-year, $49-million deal voided by the San Jose Sharks following suspensions due to COVID-19 protocol violations, a bankruptcy and self-confessed gambling problems.

The biggest headlines of his career, however, came from allegations of abuse lodged by his ex-wife. Kane has denied the allegations, which were not proven in court. He has custody of the former couple's daughter.

The 30-year-old has mostly stayed out of trouble since arriving in Edmonton, putting up 16 goals and 29 points in 33 games.

The Oilers are an impressive 21-9-3 since signing Kane, good for second in the NHL with 45 points over that span to sit second in the Pacific Division behind the Calgary Flames.

WATCH | Oilers upend Kings:

McDavid, Oilers extend streaks in victory over Kings

14 hours ago
Duration 0:57
Edmonton edges Los Angeles 3-2 for their sixth straight win, Connor McDavid extends his goal streak to a career-high six games. 0:57
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now