Oilers hire Connor McDavid's agent Jeff Jackson as team CEO

Former player agent Jeff Jackson, whose client list included superstar Connor McDavid, has been named CEO of hockey operations for the Edmonton Oilers, the team announced Thursday.

The Oilers say Jackson will oversee all aspects of the organization's NHL, AHL and WHL teams.

Jackson had been the executive vice president of Wasserman Hockey, a prominent global agency well-known for representing numerous NHL stars, including the Oilers captain.

He will report directly to Oilers owner Daryl Katz, while Ken Holland remains the general manager and president of hockey operations. The team says Holland will report to Jackson.

"He brings tremendous industry insight, knowledge and leadership built through a unique career experience that is ideal for this leadership role," Katz said in a statement. "He understands what it takes to build an elite organization for the modern NHL and will work closely with Ken and our whole team to put the Oilers in the best possible position to win."

The former corporate and entertainment lawyer brings significant NHL experience to the new role, having served as assistant general manager and director of hockey operations for the Toronto Maple Leafs from 2006 to 2010.

As a player, Jackson played 263 NHL games with the Leafs, Quebec Nordiques and Chicago.

McDavid, the NHL's reigning MVP who's widely considered the best hockey player in the world, has three years left on his contract.

"Jeff and I have had a long, fruitful relationship," McDavid said. "I have witnessed his care, relentlessness and obvious knowledge of the game and industry firsthand. I look forward to working with Jeff in his new role and am excited about what this means for the future of the Oilers."

Wasserman Hockey executive vice president Judd Moldaver takes over as McDavid's agent with Jackson joining the Oilers. Moldaver also represents Toronto Maple Leafs star and 2022 MVP Auston Matthews.

Hockey Hall of Famer and former Edmonton defenceman Paul Coffey will assist Jackson in his new role.