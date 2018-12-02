Hitchcock era off to a good start for Oilers
Edmonton edges Golden Knights to improve to 4-1-1 under new coach
Ryan Spooner scored the winner six minutes into the third period as the Edmonton Oilers earned a 2-1 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday.
Connor McDavid also scored for the Oilers (13-11-2), who extended their winning streak to three games. They are now 4-1-1 under new head coach Ken Hitchcock. Mikko Koskinen made 31 saves to improve to 8-2-1 in net.
William Karlsson responded for the Golden Knights (14-13-1), who saw a season-high five-game winning streak halted.
Vegas was all over Edmonton with an 8-2 edge in shots early, but it was Edmonton that struck first when McDavid turned on the jets for a partial breakaway and undressed Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury for his 14th goal of the season just over six minutes into the first.
The Golden Knights tied it up 12 minutes into the second period when Karlsson picked up a rebound in front and tucked it past Koskinen for his fourth goal in his last four games.
