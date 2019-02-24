Recap
Sam Gagner leads Oilers to win over Ducks
Sam Gagner scored the game winner as the Edmonton Oilers held on for a 2-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday, despite having captain Connor McDavid on the shelf serving a suspension.
Edmonton finds success despite playing without suspended McDavid
Josh Currie also scored for the Oilers (26-29-6), who won their second game in a row.
Carter Rowney responded for the Ducks (24-29-9), who have lost two straight.
Despite a sluggish start, the Oilers were first on the scoreboard with four minutes to play in the first period when a rebound squirted past Ducks goalie Kevin Boyle to Currie, who scored his first career NHL goal in his third ever game.
WATCH | Oilers hold off late push to beat Ducks:
Edmonton made it 2-0 on a delayed penalty 57 seconds into the second period when Gagner redirected a Leon Draisaitl feed into the net for his second goal in four games since returning to his original NHL team in a trade with Vancouver.
The Ducks pulled back within a goal 12 minutes into the middle frame when Rowney was able to send a shot off of the pad of Edmonton goalie Mikko Koskinen and into the net.
