Sam Gagner leads Oilers to win over Ducks

Sam Gagner scored the game winner as the Edmonton Oilers held on for a 2-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday, despite having captain Connor McDavid on the shelf serving a suspension.

Josh Currie also scored for the Oilers (26-29-6), who won their second game in a row.

Carter Rowney responded for the Ducks (24-29-9), who have lost two straight.

Despite a sluggish start, the Oilers were first on the scoreboard with four minutes to play in the first period when a rebound squirted past Ducks goalie Kevin Boyle to Currie, who scored his first career NHL goal in his third ever game.

WATCH | Oilers hold off late push to beat Ducks:

The Edmonton Oilers edged the Anaheim Ducks 2-1 to win back-to-back games for the 1st time in over a month. 0:29

Edmonton made it 2-0 on a delayed penalty 57 seconds into the second period when Gagner redirected a Leon Draisaitl feed into the net for his second goal in four games since returning to his original NHL team in a trade with Vancouver.

The Ducks pulled back within a goal 12 minutes into the middle frame when Rowney was able to send a shot off of the pad of Edmonton goalie Mikko Koskinen and into the net.