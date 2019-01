Garland's bloody effort pushes Coyotes over Oilers

Conor Garland scored a pair of power-play goals, including one that went in off his face and left him bloodied, as the Arizona Coyotes defeated the Edmonton Oilers 3-2 Saturday night.

Jordan Oesterle also scored for the Coyotes, who have won three straight.

Connor McDavid and Kris Russell scored for the Oilers, who have lost nine of 12.

Conor Garland scores his first goal of the game, off his face:

Garland scored one of the toughest goals of all time as he deflected a puck into the net with his face. Garland would leave to get stitches, but would return later in the contest. 2:07

The Oilers opened the scoring in the first period when McDavid fought off a pair of defenders and moved in on a breakaway, beating goalie Darcy Kuemper for his 27th goal of the season.

Arizona tied it up just over a minute into the second period as Oesterle beat Edmonton starter Cam Talbot. The goal survived a video review for a suspected offside.

The Oilers took a penalty for challenging that goal and the Coyotes made them pay.

Garland scored on a scary play as a point shot struck him in the face when he was in the crease and went into the net. Garland was bleeding heavily and taken to the dressing room. He returned to the game.

Edmonton tied it up with three minutes left in the second period as the puck came out front to Russell, who waited for Kuemper to go down and scored his second of the season.

Garland came back for the third period and got his second goal of the game on a power play as the puck caromed off his skate and into the net for his sixth goal in four games.