Edmonton Oilers defenceman Caleb Jones says he tested positive for COVID-19
The NHL is not releasing the names of players who test positive for COVID-19
Edmonton Oilers defenceman Caleb Jones has acknowledged he tested positive for COVID-19 before training camp.
Jones says he tested positive when he returned to Edmonton from his home in Dallas.
Jones opened his media session on Friday by revealing his positive test. He said he was asymptomatic.
The NHL is not releasing the names of players who test positive for COVID-19, and the league also is no longer revealing the teams in updates on positive tests.
Jones, 23, becomes the second NHL player to acknowledge a positive test in a media interview. Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews also told reporters he tested positive on the first day of training camp on Monday, weeks after a report in The Toronto Sun on the star's diagnosis.
Jones said he did his 14 days of isolation before camp started, but was held out of main sessions for the first three days as he tried to get himself back up to speed.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.