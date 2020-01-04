Oilers' Draisaitl, McDavid tied atop NHL scoring race after win at Boston
Stars combine for 2 goals, assist; Bruins' Pastrnak extends point streak to 10 games
Darnell Nurse and Gaetan Haas each had a second-period goal off a poor Boston play, Connor McDavid added an insurance score in the third after being stopped twice by Jaroslav Halak and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Bruins 4-1 on Saturday.
David Pastrnak scored his NHL-leading 31st goal and extended his point streak to 10 games for the Bruins, who have won just four times in their past 10 games. Halak made 22 saves.
It was just Boston's second home loss in regulation (14-2-9).
Nurse's goal with 6.3 seconds left in the second gave the Oilers a 2-1 edge. He fired what looked like a relatively easy shot to handle from the left circle, but the puck slipped into the net between the post and Halak's right shoulder.
McDavid cut down the slot after taking a pass from Zack Kassian and slipped a wrister into the net for his 23rd goal 1:48 into the third period.
Halak stellar early on
The Oilers tied it 1-1 in the second when Boston winger Jake DeBrusk turned the puck over right in front of his own net — whiffing on a pass — and Haas slipped a shot under Halak 7:41 into the period.
The Oilers entered the day with the league's best penalty-killing unit at 91 per cent, but the Bruins need just 5 seconds to score on their first opportunity.
With Draisaitl in the box for elbowing Torey Krug, Pastrnak fired a wrister from the left circle that hit the stick of Edmonton defenceman Kris Russell and popped into the right corner of the net under the crossbar 3:10 into the game, extending his point streak to 10 games.
