Connor McDavid's shootout goal lifts Oilers over Blues
Edmonton seals win after Klefbom forced OT in final minute of regulation
Cam Talbot made 28 saves, plus two more in the shootout to win for the first time in seven tries dating to Oct. 28.
Ivan Barbashev and Brayden Schenn scored for the Blues, who lost for the fourth time in their last five games. Jake Allen made 34 saves.
Klefbom scored on a slap shot from just inside the blue line with Talbot pulled for an extra skater. Klefbom has a point in five straight games.
Barbashev gave the Blues a 1-0 lead at 6:05 of the first, burying Oskar Sundqvist's feed from behind the net short-side. Schenn made it 2-0 with 6:28 left, banking the puck off the far post at a severe angle. Schenn has 13 points in 13 career games against Edmonton.
Nugent-Hopkins got Edmonton on the board at 4:04 of the second. After Darnell Nurse's centering pass went off of Blues center Robert Thomas' skate, Nugent-Hopkins chipped it in from in between Thomas' legs.
