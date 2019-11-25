Connor McDavid extends point streak as Oilers rally past Coyotes in SO
Edmonton star scores lone shootout goal to complete comeback
Connor McDavid scored the only goal of the shootout, and the Pacific Division-leading Edmonton Oilers beat the second-place Arizona Coyotes 4-3 Sunday night.
James Neal, Alex Chiasson and Markus Granlund scored in regulation time for the Oilers, who have won three of four on a five-game road trip.
Hinostroza, Carl Soderberg and Christian Fischer scored for Arizona. Alex Goligoski had three assists and Darcy Kuemper stopped 34 shots.
Granlund tied the score at 3 when he collected a dropped catch from Kuemper of his own shot, and put in the rebound with 6:48 to play in regulation.
The Oilers were more active around the net over the final minutes of the third period and overtime, but couldn't get another goal.
Going streaking
McDavid extended his point streak to 11 games with his 29th assist of the season, while Leon Draisatl got his NHL-leading 32nd assist.
The league's second-best power play entering the game struck quickly. After a too many men on the ice penalty against Arizona, McDavid slid a pass across the Coyotes zone to Draisatl, who found Neal alone near the goal for a tap-in at 2:05 of the first period. It was Neal's 14th of the season and gave him 21 points and 12 career goals against the Coyotes.
Arizona tied it at 9:43 of the period, with 4 seconds left on a power play. Nick Schmaltz sent a pass to Soderberg, whose long wrist shot zoomed past Koskinen for his seventh goal of the season.
Arizona had a chance to go in front before the first period ended, but Michael Grabner just missed a chance when Koskinen pushed the puck off the post just as it was about to get past him.
Edmonton scored another quick goal to start the second period, Chiasson putting in a pass from Sam Gagner from behind the net.
Arizona tied it at 2 on Fischer's goal off a pass from Grabner behind the net at 11:52. Fischer wriggled away from being tangled up with McDavid along the boards and skated back into the play to collect the pass and score.
Less than two minutes later, Hinostroza scored on a slap shot from the side that appeared to take a deflection in front of the net. Goligoski got his third assist of the game on the play.
