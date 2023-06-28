Maple Leafs sign depth forwards Kampf, Holmberg to contract extensions

The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forwards David Kampf and Pontus Holmberg to multi-year extensions.

Kampf signed a four-year, $9.6-million US deal, while Holmberg signed for $1.6 million over two seasons.

The 28-year-old Kampf, from Chomutov, Czechia, had a career-high 27 points (seven goals, 20 assists) in 82 games with Toronto last season.

Kampf has recorded 111 points (35 goals, 76 assists) in 399 games with Chicago and Toronto and has collected six points (three goals, three assists) in 27 playoff games. He added three assists in 11 playoff games.

Holmberg, from Vasteras, Sweden, had 13 points (five goals, eight assists) in 37 games with the Leafs and 22 points (10 goals, 12 assists) in 36 games with the American Hockey League's Toronto Marlies.

The 24-year-old Holmberg was originally drafted by Toronto in the sixth round (156th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft.

Flames keep Sharangovich

Also, the Calgary Flames have signed recently acquired forward Yegor Sharangovich to a two-year, $6.2-million deal.

The Flames announced the deal a day after acquiring Sharangovich in a trade with New Jersey that sent veteran forward Tyler Toffoli to the Devils.

Sharangovich, New Jersey's fifth-round selection in 2018, was set to become a restricted free agent.

The 25-year-old Belarusian had 53 goals and 53 assists in 205 games with the Devils.

Former Devils forward Sharangovich signed a two-year contract with the Flames. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Meier staying in New Jersey

Meanwhile, New Jersey Devils forward Timo Meier signed an eight-year, $70.4 million contract extension on Wednesday.

The contract was front-loaded, with Meier receiving $12 million in 2023-24, $11.1 million the following season and $10.75 million in 2025-26. Meier was scheduled to become a restricted free agent on Saturday.

"We were excited to acquire Timo at the deadline, but it's an even greater feeling knowing that he'll be here for the next eight seasons," Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald said.

"Timo's unique blend of style of play, goal-scoring ability, and physical presence will prove valuable for us. In talking with him, Timo realized, and I always believed, that this is the right place for him as a player and a person. We've locked up another piece of our young core that is looking to take that next step together for greater success."

Meier, 26, was acquired by the Devils from the San Jose Sharks in a blockbuster deal in February. The Switzerland native tallied 66 points (career-high 40 goals, 26 assists) in 78 combined games with the clubs while playing in the final season of a four-year, $24 million contract.

Cap going up

NHL teams will operate with a salary cap of $83.5 million in 2023-24, a modest increase of $1 million over this past season.

The NHL and NHL Players' Association also announced a salary floor of $61.7 million for next season.

The numbers were determined after the NHL and NHLPA arrived at a salary midpoint of $72.6 million per team based on hockey-related revenue.

Wednesday's announcement put to rest talk of a salary-cap increase for 2023-24 beyond the projected bump of $1 million.

Commissioner Gary Bettman had suggested earlier that a larger increase may be possible as players continue to pay owners back via escrow — the system that guarantees a 50/50 split of hockey-related revenue.

The NHL has had a hard salary cap since it was negotiated into the CBA that ended the 2004-05 lockout.