Senators sign young centre Tim Stützle to 8-year, $66.8M contract extension

The Ottawa Senators have locked up another one of their young guns.

Star centre Tim Stützle has agreed to an eight-year, $66.8-million contract US extension, the team announced Wednesday.

The deal, which carries an average annual value of $8.35 million and kicks in following the 2022-23 campaign, is the latest move by general manager Pierre Dorion to solidify Ottawa's core.

Selected third overall at the 2020 draft with the pick received in the Erik Karlsson trade with the San Jose Sharks, Stützle has registered 34 goals and 87 points in 132 career NHL games.

The 20-year-old German finished second on the Senators with 58 points (22 goals, 36 assists) in 79 appearances in 2021-22.

The Senators previously signed captain Brady Tkachuk, centre Josh Norris, winger Drake Batherson and defenceman Thomas Chabot to long-term deals.

"Tim is a dynamic offensive player who utilizes an exceptional blend of speed and skill to be a consistent difference maker," Dorion said in a release. "He's electrifying and has quickly become a fan favourite for good reason."

Ottawa, which has failed to make the playoffs since reaching the 2017 Eastern Conference final and has gone through a painful rebuild, made waves earlier this summer by snagging sniper Alex DeBrincat in a trade with Chicago and signing veteran forward Claude Giroux in free agency.

The Senators, who finished with 73 points last season, also dealt underperforming goaltender Matt Murray to the Toronto Maple Leafs before acquiring Cam Talbot from the Minnesota Wild as his replacement.

Dach signs with Habs

Kirby Dach has agreed to a four-year, $13.45-million US contract with the Montreal Canadiens, the team announced Wednesday.

The 21-year-old centre, who was a restricted free agent, had 26 points (nine goals, 17 assists) in 70 games with Chicago in 2021-22.

Dach's contract carries an average annual value of $3.625 million per season.

Dach is seen above with Chicago last season. (Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

In a corresponding move to get under the NHL's off-season salary cap, Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes told reporters star goaltender Carey Price would be put on long-term injured reserve.

The 35-year-old played just five games last season because of a knee injury after leading Montreal to a surprise berth in the 2021 Stanley Cup final.

Price, who won last season's Bill Masterton Trophy as the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication, is heading into the fifth season of an eight-year deal that carries an annual cap hit of $10.5 million.

"Carey's knee has not responded to any kind of treatment and rehab that's been attempted since he had the surgery after the [2021] playoff run," Hughes said. "We're not very optimistic that, short of some kind of intervention, that things will change."

Dach, meanwhile, was acquired by the Canadiens on July 7 for first- and a third-round picks at the 2022 NHL draft as part of Chicago's rebuild that also saw Alex DeBrincat dealt to the Ottawa Senators.

The six-foot-four, 197-pound native of Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., had 59 points (19-40) in 152 career games with Chicago after being selected third overall in 2019.