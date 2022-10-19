Panthers' Ekblad, Avs' Landeskog, Leafs' Muzzin placed on injured reserve

The Florida Panthers will be without top defenceman Aaron Ekblad until at least mid-November, and quite possibly longer, after the team putting him on the long-term injured reserve list with a groin injury.

Players on the LTIR list must miss at least 10 games and 24 days; the Panthers have 11 games in that 24-day window, so Ekblad is out for at least that many. He got hurt in Florida's loss Monday at Boston.

"We're not happy about it and obviously we're concerned for him as a person first," Panthers general manager Bill Zito said Wednesday. "But he'll be back. It's not a season-ending thing. There's no reason to believe he won't be back at anything other than 100 per cent."

Ekblad missed Florida's final 21 regular-season games last season with a knee issue and 21 games in the pandemic-shortened 2020-21 season season with a lower-leg fracture.

And even without their best defenceman, the Panthers have found ways to win consistently over the last two seasons when he's not in the lineup. Florida has gone 31-10-1 in the 42 games Ekblad missed over that span. He already is working out in anticipation of his return, Zito said.

"It's not an ideal situation to lose some of the key players from our team," captain Aleksander Barkov said. "But at the same time, of course, you have to battle, not just for yourself but for the guy who's missing. You have to battle for him as well, got to play for him."

The Panthers recalled Matt Kiersted and Lucas Carlsson from their AHL affiliate in Charlotte, and they have veteran forward Eric Staal — who was in camp with Florida on a tryout contract — still skating with the team as a non-roster player. Zito said the the cap-crunched team will try to find a way to add Staal to the roster; his younger brother Marc Staal, a defenceman, is in his first year with the Panthers.

"Every single team in the NHL usually faces significant adversity," coach Paul Maurice said. "It helps define them. We're not shying away from this."

Knee surgery sidelines Landeskog again

Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog will be sidelined about 12 weeks after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery.

Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said after morning skate Wednesday that Landeskog had the procedure performed in Minneapolis the day before. Landeskog missed the opening three games of this season with what the team described as a lower-body injury.

"Started bugging him when he started training and getting back on the ice," said Bednar, whose team hosts Winnipeg on Wednesday night. "So they had it looked at, images taken. Decided on surgery."

Landeskog sat out the final 23 regular-season games last season after undergoing knee surgery. He returned in time for the playoffs, where he had 11 goals and 11 assists to help the Avalanche win the franchise's third Stanley Cup title.

The 29-year-old Landeskog is in his 12th NHL season and his 11th as captain of the Avalanche. He was the youngest captain in NHL history at the time he earned the role (19 years, 286 days) on Sept. 4, 2012. He held that distinction until Connor McDavid was named captain by the Edmonton Oilers on Oct. 5, 2016, at 19 years, 266 days.

Muzzin battles neck injury

The Toronto Maple Leafs have placed veteran defenceman Jake Muzzin on injured reserve, the team announced Wednesday.

The 33-year-old left Monday's 4-2 home loss to Arizona with a neck injury after colliding with Coyotes winger Clayton Keller in the second period.

Muzzin, who missed the start of training camp with back discomfort and has a concussion history, will miss at least the next three games — Thursday at home against Dallas, Saturday in Winnipeg and Monday in Vegas.

The Leafs recalled defenceman Filip Kral from the American Hockey League in a corresponding move.

Toronto has dealt with a rash of injuries on its blue line to start the season. Jordie Benn (groin), Carl Dahlstrom (shoulder) and Timothy Liljegren (hernia) all started the schedule on long-term injured reserve.

Leafs goaltender Matt Murray (groin/abductor) joined the trio on LTIR over the weekend.