Habs sign forward Nick Cousins to 1-year deal
NHL·NHL NOTEBOOK

The Montreal Canadiens have signed forward Nick Cousins to a $1 million US one-year, one-way contract.

Lightning re-sign Cedric Paquette

The Canadian Press ·
Centre Nick Cousins, right, signed a one-year deal with the Montreal Canadiens on Friday. (John Locher/The Associated Press)

The five-foot-11, 185-pound forward recorded a career-high 27 points (seven goals, 20 assists) with Arizona last season.

Cousins has registered 73 points (31 goals, 42 assists) and 35 penalty minutes in 259 career regular-season NHL games with Philadelphia and Arizona. He has also played six career playoff games.

The Belleville, Ont., native was selected in the third round by the Flyers (68th overall) in the 2011 NHL draft.

Lightning re-sign Paquette

The Tampa Bay Lightning have re-signed forward Cedric Paquette to a two-year contract with an average annual value of $1.65 million.

The Lightning announced the move Friday.

Paquette had 13 goals and 17 points last season. He was selected by Tampa Bay in the fourth round of the 2012 NHL draft.

Tampa Bay also re-signed forward Carter Verhaeghe to a one-year, two-way contract. He played in 76 games with Syracuse of the AHL, picking up 34 goals and 82 points.

