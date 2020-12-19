NHL, NHLPA tentatively agree to terms on return to play: reports
Deal for 56-game season still requires vote from both sides
The National Hockey League and its players' association reportedly agreed to terms Friday on holding the 2021 campaign.
Each side must hold a vote among its constituents to put the final stamp of approval on the deal, Sportsnet and TSN reported.
The sides agreed to a 56-game schedule with hopes of starting Jan. 13, according to multiple outlets.
CBC Sports has not independently confirmed the reports.
Deputy NHL commissioner Bill Daly confirmed to The Associated Press the sides have an agreement, pending the approval of various executive boards.
The NHL Players' Association's board is meeting Friday night to discuss the deal, while the league's board of governors could vote on the plan soon. Approval from health officials in the five Canadian provinces that have teams is still needed before the NHL can go ahead with the season.
Training camps for the seven non-playoff teams would open Dec. 31, followed by Jan. 3 for the other 24 teams. It's unclear whether teams would play in their home arenas or in "hub" cities, although an all-divisional schedule is expected.
With files from The Associated Press
