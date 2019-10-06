Rangers' Zibanejad lights up former team to keep Sens winless

Mika Zibanejad registered his third career hat trick and added an assist as the New York Rangers beat the Ottawa Senators 4-1 Saturday night.

Zibanejad, who was drafted sixth overall by the Senators in 2011, is only the second player in Rangers history to record eight points through the first two games of the season.

Artemi Panarin also scored for the Rangers (2-0-0), while Alexandar Georgiev stopped 31 shots in his first start of the season.

Brady Tkachuk had the lone goal for the Senators (0-2-0), who played the first of a four-game homestand. Craig Anderson made 26 saves.

Mika Zibanejad scored on the power play, shorthanded and at even strength to complete a wild hat trick. Zibanejad was in on all four goals as the Rangers down the Sens, 4-1. 1:31

The Senators have given up nine goals through their first two games.

Panarin made it 4-1 with a power play goal early in the third off a great pass from Zibanejad.