Gourde goal lifts Lightning past Islanders, setting stage for Stanley Cup final with Habs
Tampa Bay to host Montreal in Game 1 of Cup final on Monday, June 28, at 8 p.m. ET
Andrei Vasilevskiy had 18 saves and Yanni Gourde scored a short-handed goal to help the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the New York Islanders 1-0 in Game 7 of their NHL playoff semifinal series on Friday night.
The defending champions advanced to a Stanley Cup final matchup against the surprising Montreal Canadiens, who upset the Vegas Golden Knights in the other semifinal. Game 1 is set for Monday night at 8 p.m. ET in Tampa.
Gourde beat Islanders goalie Semyon Varlamov off a pass from Anthony Cirelli at 1:49 of the second period. Vasilevskiy turned away seven shots in the final period to post his fifth career playoff shutout — fourth this postseason. It marked the first time in NHL history a Game 7 ended 1-0 with a short-handed goal.
Vasilevskiy, vying for his second Vezina Trophy in three years, also beat the Islanders 8-0 in Game 5 and shut out Florida and Carolina to clinch series wins over Panthers and Hurricanes in the first two rounds.
The Lightning improved to 14-0 in games following a playoff loss since beginning last year's championship run. They also bounced back from losses to beat the Islanders in games 2 and 5 and haven't suffered consecutive playoff losses since being swept by Columbus in the first round in 2019.
But with the Lightning playing relentless defence, while also outshooting New York 31-18, opportunities were limited Friday night.
Tampa Bay reached the Cup final for the fourth time in franchise history despite not getting big nights offensively from playoff scoring leader Nikita Kucherov and Brayden Point, whose streak of consecutive games with at least one goal ended at nine — one shy of the NHL playoff record.
Kucherov played despite missing most of Game 6 with an injury. Point failed to score a goal for just the second time in the past 13 games.
