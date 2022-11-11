Hischier's overtime goal extends Devils' win streak to 8 games with victory over Senators
Ottawa's Pinto scores team-leading 8th of season as club remains winless on road
Nico Hischier scored his second goal of the game at 4:27 of overtime and lifted New Jersey past the Ottawa Senators 4-3 on Thursday night, extending the Devils' winning streak to eight games.
Miles Wood and Tomas Tatar also scored for the Devils.
Shane Pinto scored twice and Travis Hamonic added a goal for Ottawa. The Senators continued their road struggles, losing for the fifth time in five away games. Ottawa has won only four of 13 games overall.
Forsberg had 36 saves in the loss.
Wood notched his sixth goal of the season at 2:53 of the second, giving the Devils a 3-2 lead.
The Devils dominated the second period, outshooting the Senators 21-7.
The Senators struck quickly in the third when Pinto scored his second of the game and team-leading eighth of the season at 1:29.
WATCH | Hischier lifts Devils past Senators in overtime:
Both teams had scored twice in the first.
Tatar put the Devils ahead at 4:44 with his second before Pinto and Hamonic scored just over a minute apart to give the Senators a 2-1 lead.
Pinto scored his seventh on the power play at 12:15 with assists to Claude Giroux and Jake Sanderson. Hamonic followed with his second at 13:24 when his long shot from just inside the blueline eluded Vanecek.
WATCH | Ryan Reynolds in attendance in Ottawa:
Hischier tied the game again at 18:06.
Former Devils goaltender Martin Brodeur was named executive vice president of hockey operations earlier Thursday, The Hall-of-Fame netminder has been an executive vice president/adviser to General Manager Tom Fitzgerald since January 2020.
The Devils were without injured forward Ondrej Palat (groin surgery) and goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood. New Jersey also scratched forward Alexander Holtz and defenceman Kevin Bahl. The Senators scratched defenceman Nikita Zaitsev and centre Dylan Gambrell.
The Philadelphia Flyers will host the Senators on Saturday.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?