Skip to Main Content
NHL Network hires Kendall Coyne Schofield as studio analyst

Hockey Night in Canada

NHL Network hires Kendall Coyne Schofield as studio analyst

The NHL Network has hired women's hockey star Kendall Coyne Schofield as a studio analyst. Coyne Schofield will make her debut March 4. The network announced the hire Friday.

Olympic gold medallist has been in spotlight since all-star weekend in January

The Associated Press ·
Kendall Coyne Schofield, seen above at the skills competition as part of the NHL all-star weekend in January, is joining the NHL Network as a studio analyst and will make her debut on March 4. (Ben Margot/Associated Press/file)

The NHL Network has hired women's hockey star Kendall Coyne Schofield as a studio analyst.

Coyne Schofield will make her debut March 4. The network announced the hire Friday.

A 2018 Olympic gold-medalist and five-time world champion representing the United States in international play, Coyne Schofield has been back in the spotlight since NHL all-star Weekend in late January.

She participated and impressed in the fastest skater competition, providing the event's biggest highlight.

She made her in-arena television analyst debut the following week on NBC Sports Network and recently served as U.S. captain for its rivalry series against Canada. Coyne Schofield says she's excited or the opportunity to join a team of expert analysis and share her passion for hockey.

WATCH | Pierre McGuire mansplains hockey to Kendall Coyne Schofield:

Things got awkward when NBC hockey analyst Pierre McGuire introduced Olympic gold medallist Kendall Coyne Schofield in her broadcasting debut. 0:50

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us