Ehlers salvages win for Jets after Canadiens force OT with 3rd-period comeback

Nikolaj Ehlers' overtime goal gave the Winnipeg Jets a 4-3 edge over the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday.

Kyle Connor had a pair of goals for the Jets (18-9-2) in regulation, and Blake Wheeler opened the scoring for Winnipeg, burying the first shot of the game less than a minute into the first period.

Pierre-Luc Dubois added three assists.

Brendan Gallagher and Phillip Danault each had a goal and a helper for the Canadiens (13-8-8), and Tyler Toffoli forced overtime with a tally late in the third period

Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck stopped 33-of-36 shots and Carey Price had 26 saves for the Habs.

Ehlers is OT hero for Jets in win over Habs Sports 1:19 Montreal forced overtime with a late 3rd period goal, but Nik Ehlers' 15th goal of the season gave Winnipeg a 4-3 win. 1:19

Wednesday's result gives each team a victory in a two-game series after Winnipeg dropped a 4-2 decision to Montreal on Monday.

Toffoli forced overtime with 1:25 left on the clock after Montreal pulled Price in favour of an extra attacker.

Toffoli snuck behind the Jets net, accepted a pass from Corey Perry and put it in the back of the Winnipeg net before the Jets realized he was there.

Gallagher brought the Canadiens back within one 5:58 into the final frame.

Adam Lowry won a faceoff in the Jets zone but Gallagher snuck in and stole the puck off Neal Pionk and put a quick shot through Hellebuyck's legs.

The Habs right-winger now has 18 points on the season (11 goals, seven assists).

Connor put away his second of the night 13:42 into the middle period.

Dubois unleashed a shot from the top of the slot and, as Price made the save, Connor muscled his way around Jeff Petry to collect the rebound. The Winnipeg winger sent a backhand shot in past Price to give the Jets a 3-1 lead.

The play was similar to Connor's first-period goal, where Ehlers put a long shot on net and Price stretched a skate out to make the stop midway through the second period. The puck bounced out to Connor and he popped it in to the wide-open net before the Montreal goalie could get back in position.

Connor leads the Jets in goals with 16 on the season.

Down 2-0 heading into the second, Montreal was quick to chip into Winnipeg's advantage.

Danault scored 86 seconds into the period, blasting a shot into the top left corner of the net for his second goal of the year.

The Jets opened the scoring early Wednesday night.

Montreal was trying to clear the puck from its zone when Derek Forbort picked it off and passed it to Wheeler. The veteran right-winger waited for the perfect moment before snapping a shot in past Price just 50 seconds into the game.

The Jets open a seven-game road trip Thursday in Edmonton. The Canadiens are heading back to Montreal where they'll host the Canucks on Friday.