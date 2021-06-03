Jake Evans exits on stretcher as Canadiens claim early series advantage over Jets
Winnipeg's Scheifele given charging major, game misconduct for hit on Evans
Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Eric Staal scored early in the first period to set the stage for the Montreal Canadiens' 5-3 victory over the Winnipeg Jets Game 1 of their second-round Stanley Cup playoff series on Wednesday.
Montreal also got a goals from Nick Suzuki, Brendan Gallagher and Jake Evans. Joel Edmundson and Jeff Petry each added a pair of assists. Carey Price made 27 saves.
The victory was marred when Evans had to be taken off the ice on a stretcher after he scored an empty-net goal with 57 seconds remaining. He was crushed by Jets centre Mark Scheifele as he was going around the net to score and laid on the ice. Scheifele was given a major for charging and a game misconduct.
Game 2 of the best-of-seven series goes Friday in Winnipeg.
Three of Montreal's goals were scored in the first period, beginning with Kotkaniemi at 3:30 and Staal at 5:10.
Graphic Warning | Jets' Scheifele given charging major for hit on Habs' Evans:
The players had more than canned crowd noise to hear inside Bell MTS Place for the first time this season.
The Manitoba government is allowing 500 fully vaccinated health-care workers to attend this week's two playoff games. More than 6,000 workers entered their names in a lottery to win a ticket.
"Utter shock," advanced care paramedic Mike McMillan said of getting one of the coveted ducts. "It was pretty breathtaking. It's a beautiful gesture for the past 16 months."
Manitoba is under code red restrictions that forbid public gatherings, but the health orders were changed for the games. Immediate family of Jets' players, coaches, managers and administration officials team could also watch the game inside the rink.
"It just felt like I could go back to a little bit of normalcy," said Terri Jeanson, a laboratory technologist in clinical research. "I know there's some people that are upset about it, but it definitely makes it worth what we do."
WATCH | Canadiens strike first to win Game 1 against Jets:
The Canadiens were the first NHL team in Canada to have a crowd this year, allowing 2,500 fans to attend Game 6 against the Toronto Maple Leafs last Saturday after Quebec loosened restrictions.
The Leafs followed up by covering the cost for 550 fully vaccinated health-care workers to attend Game 7 against the Canadiens on Monday after being given the green light by Ontario.
The Winnipeg fans, who were given white shirts and hand towels, didn't have a chance to wave the towels in joy early in the first period.
Kotkaniemi redirected a point shot by Petry for his fourth goal of the playoffs. Staal quickly made it 2-0 with his first goal.
Winnipeg lost a player before and during the game.
WATCH | Habs' Suzuki outwaits Jets' Hellebuyck for pretty Game 1 goal:
Veteran Winnipeg centre Paul Statsny (undisclosed) didn't play. Defenceman Dylan DeMelo left the game early in the first and didn't return because of a lower-body injury.
Fans finally got a chance to jump out of their spaced-apart seats when Lowry scored shorthanded after defenceman Erik Gustafsson turned over the puck near the blue line. Lowry raced toward the net and slipped a backhand shot under Price's pad at 11:52.
Winnipeg outshot the visitors 11-9 in the scoreless second period, and 22-21 up to that point.
Forbort closed the gap to 3-2 at 9:22 of the third, but Gallagher potted a rebound after a Shea Weber breakaway on the power play at 11:04.
Before the game, hockey analysts wondered if the Jets would have to shake off some rust.
It was Winnipeg's first game since May 24, when it swept the Edmonton Oilers in the North Division first round. Montreal erased a 3-1 series deficit and eliminated the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday.
WATCH | Small audience of vaccinated health-care workers attend Game 1 of Habs-Jets:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?