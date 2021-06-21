Vegas gets much-needed win in Montreal on Roy's OT winner
Golden Knights turn to Robin Lehner in goal to tie series with victory in Game 4
The Golden Knights are back on level terms in the Stanley Cup semifinals.
Nicolas Roy scored his fourth goal of the playoffs at 1:18 of overtime as Vegas defeated the Montreal Canadiens 2-1 on Sunday to even the teams' third-round series 2-2.
The Quebec-born centre fired home the winner during a scramble after former Montreal captain Max Pacioretty took the initial shot on Carey Price.
Robin Lehner — starting in place of Marc-Andre Fleury after his disastrous miscue gifted the Canadiens a late equalizer in Friday's 3-2 OT loss — stopped 27 shots for the Golden Knights. Brayden McNabb had the other goal.
WATCH | Vegas down Habs on Nicolas Roy's OT winner:
The best-of-seven series returns to Vegas for Tuesday's Game 5.
Game 6 goes Thursday back in Montreal, while Game 7, if necessary, will be played Saturday in Sin City.
Paul Byron replied for the Canadiens, who got 19 saves from Price.
The winner of Montreal-Vegas will meet either the Tampa Bay Lightning or the New York Islanders in the Cup final. That series sits tied 2-2.
WATCH | Habs' Ducharme in isolation following positive COVID-19 test:
