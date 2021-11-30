Skip to Main Content
NHL

Garland goal helps Canucks end 4-game losing streak with win over Canadiens

Conor Garland had the winner in the second period as Vancouver held on for a 2-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday as the Canucks snapped a four-game losing skid.

Ryan Poehling scores lone goal in Montreal loss

Tristan D'Amours · The Canadian Press ·
Canucks forward Conor Garland, centre, shown in a file photo against the Bruins, scored the deciding goal in the second period of a 2-1 win over the Canadiens in Montreal on Monday. (Michael Dwyer/AP Photo)

Conor Garland had the winner in the second period as Vancouver held on for a 2-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday as the Canucks snapped a four-game losing skid.

Elias Petterson had a power-play goal for Vancouver (7-14-2).

Thatcher Demko made 33 saves in nets for the Canucks.

Jake Allen stopped 40 shots for the Canadiens (6-16-2) a day after Montreal fired general manager Marc Bergevin.

Allen has stopped 40 or more shots in back-to-back games.

Ryan Poehling picked up his fourth goal in ten games for the Habs.

Jack Hughes and Petterson teamed up for a one-timer to open scoring on the power play eight minutes into the first period.

WATCH | Canucks hold off Canadiens, end losing skid:

Canucks beat Habs, end 4-game losing skid

1 hour ago
0:44
Conor Garland scored the winner and Thatcher Demko stopped 33-34 shots fired his way as the Canucks defeated the Canadiens 2-1. 0:44

Poehling levelled things at 1-1 just before the end of the first. After starting the year in the American Hockey League, Poehling is now tied with Nick Suzuki for goals by Habs centremen with four.

Garland brought Vancouver back on top in the second period. Bo Horvat intercepted Josh Anderson's no-look pass along the boards and passed to Garland who scored his seventh of the season.

With two power-play opportunities against the Canucks, the worst penalty-killing unit in the NHL, Montreal still couldn't find the back of the net with the man advantage.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now