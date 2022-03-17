Skip to Main Content
Canadiens trade defenceman Chiarot to Panthers for Smilanic, picks

The Montreal Canadians traded defenceman Ben Chiarot to the Florida Panthers on Wednesday for forward Tyler Smilanic. The Canadiens also get a first-round pick in 2023 and a fourth-round pick in 2022, previously acquired from the New York Rangers.

Montreal receives 2023 1st-round pick, 2022 4th-round pick

The Canadian Press ·
Ben Chiarot joined the Canadiens as a free agent in 2019 and recorded 46 points in 164 games with Montreal. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Smilanic, a left-handed forward, recorded 22 points (13 goals, 9 assists) in 38 games in his second season with Quinnipiac University in the NCAA. The 6-foot-one, 177-pound centre ranked second on the team in goals. The Denver native was selected in the third round, 74th overall, by Florida in the 2020 NHL Draft.

Chiarot joined the Canadiens as a free agent, signing a three-year contract on July 4, 2019. The defenceman recorded 46 points in 164 games with Montreal.

