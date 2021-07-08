Lightning defeat Habs to clinch back-to-back Stanley Cup titles, 3rd in franchise history

The Tampa Bay Lightning have secured the third Stanley Cup in franchise history after Ross Colton scored the lone goal in a 1-0 win over the Montreal Canadiens in Game 5 on Wednesday.

Colton's vital marker, assisted by Ryan McDonagh and David Savard, came at 13:27 of the second period.

Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy sparkled once again, stopping all 22 of Montreal's shots.

Following his fifth shutout of the season, Vasilevskiy was awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP.

Tampa Bay becomes the first NHL franchise to win back-to-back titles since the Pittsburgh Penguins accomplished the feat in 2016 and 2017.

More to come.