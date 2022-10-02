Canadiens sign goalie Jake Allen to 2-year, $7.7M US extension
The Montreal Canadiens signed goaltender Jake Allen to a two-year, $7.7 million US contract extension on Saturday.
32-year-old was 9-20-4 with a 3.30 goals-against average last season
The deal has an average annual value of $3.85 million and runs through the end of the 2024-25 season.
The 32-year-old from Fredericton, N.B., was 9-20-4 with a 3.30 goals-against average, .905 save percentage and two shutouts in 35 games last season.
He owns a 168-126-35 career record with a 2.60 GAA, .911 save percentage and 23 shutouts in 353 games with the St. Louis Blues (2012-20) and Canadiens.
Allen won the Stanley Cup with St. Louis in 2019 and was traded to Montreal on Sept. 2, 2020 for two seventh-round draft picks.
