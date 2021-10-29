Jake Allen slams door as Canadiens blank Sharks for 1st win in San Jose since 1999
Montreal forward Mike Hoffman scores in 3rd straight game to key victory
Jake Allen made 45 saves, Mike Hoffman scored for the third straight game and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Sharks 4-0 Thursday night for their first victory in San Jose in nearly 22 years.
The Canadiens' last road victory against the Sharks before Thursday came on Nov. 23, 1999. They hadn't beat San Jose in any location since March 2015. Montreal, a Stanley Cup finalist last season, entered the night 1-6 and having been outscored 25-11.
The 31-year-old Allen, serving as the Canadiens' No. 1 goalie while Carey Price is away from the team for personal reasons, notched his 22nd career shutout.
WATCH | Habs' Allen shuts out Sharks:
Adin Hill made 28 saves for San Jose, which went 0 for 4 on the power play and missed a few prime scoring chances in the opener of a five-game homestand. After winning their season opener at home, the Sharks, playing without suspended star forward Evander Kane, went 3-2 on their recent five-game road swing.
Hoffman broke a scoreless tie with a put-back of Brett Kulak's shot with 7:51 remaining in the first. Montreal increased its lead on Romanov's one-timer at 8:53 of the second period. A few minutes after that, Gallagher scored a power-play goal when he deposited a pass from Anderson while camped to the left of the net.
Anderson added an empty-net goal with about two minutes remaining to make it 4-0.
