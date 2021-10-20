Sharks dominate Canadiens in Montreal's 4th straight loss
Jonathan Dahlen scored twice and the San Jose Sharks blanked the Canadiens 5-0 in Montreal on Tuesday.
Goaltender Jake Allen stops 20-of-25 shots for Habs
The goals were the Swedish rookie's first and second in the NHL, coming in just his second game.
Erik Karlsson and Timo Meir each added a goal and two assists for the Sharks (2-0-0), and Kevin Labanc rounded out the scoring.
San Jose goalie Adin Hill recorded 21 saves to collect his first shutout of the season.
WATCH l Sharks slam winless Habs:
It was a tough night for netminder Jake Allen, who stopped 20-of-25 shots for the Habs (0-4-0).
Montreal has now lost four in a row to start the season for the first time since the 1995-96 campaign.
