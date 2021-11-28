Jake Allen makes 47 saves as Canadiens take down Penguins with 5-goal 3rd period

The Montreal Canadiens scored five third-period goals and ended a lengthy road drought with a 6-3 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday night.

Josh Anderson scored two empty-netters in the third period and Tyler Toffoli added another. Christian Dvorak and Artturi Lehkonen also scored in the final 20 minutes for the Canadiens, who snapped a seven-game road slide and a two-game losing streak.

Jonathan Drouin scored his third goal in the second period for Montreal, and Jake Allen stopped a season-high 47 shots.

Sidney Crosby scored a goal and had two assists for Pittsburgh, which saw its five-game winning streak end. Evan Rodrigues scored a power-play goal, and Jeff Carter also scored for Pittsburgh, which frantically tried to rally after falling behind 3-1 and 4-2 in the third period.

WATCH l Habs' big 3rd period sinks Penguins:

Allen stops 47, Canadiens double-up Penguins 0:58 Jake Allen stood on his head, making a career-high 47 saves en route to a 6-3 Montreal victory over Pittsburgh. 0:58

Casey DeSmith stopped 27 shots in just his fourth start of the season. He hadn't played since Nov. 13 at Ottawa.

Montreal's only other road victory this season came Oct. 28 at San Jose.

Drouin opened the scoring with 4 1/2 minutes left in the second period. The puck skipped over Kris Letang's stick at the offensive blue line and Drouin took it the other way for a breakaway, beating DeSmith with a backhander between the legs.

Rodrigues tied it at 1 with his power-play goal at 2:33 of the third period. Jake Guentzel continued a career-best nine-game point streak with a secondary assist; it's also the NHL's longest active point streak.

WATCH l Allen denies Rodrigues with phenomenal glove save:

Habs' Jake Allen makes amazing glove save in win over Penguins 0:38 Montreal goalie Jake Allen denies Evan Rodrigues with an incredible glove save. Allen would finish the game with a career-high 47 saves. 0:38

Montreal regained the lead 32 seconds later as Dvorak beat DeSmith from the top of the crease.

Lehkonen gave the Canadiens a 3-1 lead at 6:16 of the third period when he whacked a loose rebound past DeSmith for his third goal in four games.

Carter scored for Pittsburgh with about 3 minutes left, but Anderson added his first of the Canadiens' three empty-net goals with under 2 minutes to go.

WATCH l 9 players who punished the most goalies: