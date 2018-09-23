Skip to Main Content
Canadiens sign Paul Byron to 4-year contract extension

Canadiens sign Paul Byron to 4-year contract extension

The Montreal Canadiens have agreed to terms on a four-year contract extension with forward Paul Byron. The deal, which has an average annual value of $3.4 million US, was announced Sunday.

Forward's deal carries average annual value of $3.4 million US

The Canadian Press ·
Forward Paul Byron, seen during a practice session earlier this month, tallied 20 goals and 15 assists in 82 games for the Montreal Canadiens last season. (Paul Chiasson/Canadian Press)
The Montreal Canadiens have agreed to terms on a four-year contract extension with forward Paul Byron.

The deal, which has an average annual value of $3.4 million US, was announced Sunday. 

Byron, 29, had 20 goals and 15 assists in 82 games with the Canadiens last season and ranked second on the team in goals.

"We are very happy to have signed Paul Byron to a contract extension," general manager Marc Bergevin said in a statement. "Paul is a fierce competitor and an example of courage and will. With his speed, his play on both sides of the ice and his skills, he is a key element of our team."

The Ottawa native was one of four players to play in all 82 games with Montreal in 2017-18.

Byron was selected in the sixth round, 179th overall by the Buffalo Sabres in the 2007 NHL draft, and was claimed off waivers by the Canadiens from Calgary on Oct. 6, 2015.

Montreal opens the 2018-19 regular season against the Maple Leafs in Toronto on Oct. 3.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us