Lehkonen scores twice as Canadiens edge Senators for 5th straight win

Artturi Lehkonen scored twice for Montreal in a 2-1 win over the Ottawa Senators Saturday night as the Canadiens extended their win streak to five games.

Goalie Andrew Hammond, who played 55 games for the Senators between 2014 and 2016, stopped 26 shots for Montreal (13-33-7) against his former team.

Colin White scored the lone goal for the Senators (19-27-5), as Matt Murray made 30 saves.

The Senators found themselves short-handed before the game even started as both Thomas Chabot and Nikita Zaitsev were deemed unable to play just prior to warm-up. It was not COVID-19 related. That left Ottawa playing with just five defencemen.

This was the first game between the two teams this season and the rivalry was evident. While the Senators remain at just 50 per cent capacity in Canadian Tire Centre the building was raucous, creating a great atmosphere for those on hand.

Trailing 2-1 the Senators looked for the equalizer in the third but a couple of minor penalties, including one late in the game, made things more difficult for Ottawa, which was outshot 10-7 in the third.

Montreal was 0 for 4 with the man advantage.

The Senators made it 1-1 on the power play at 1:23 of the second as White scored his first goal in 293 days. White was making his season debut after suffering a dislocated shoulder in pre-season against Toronto on Oct. 4.

Montreal regained the lead late in the period as Lehkonen scored his second of the game with a slapshot from the high slot at 14:21.

Montreal opened the scoring late in the first at 16:47 as Lehkonen was able to get the better of Victor Mete in front of the net and grab Ben Chiarot's rebound for his eighth of the season.