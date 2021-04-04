Sens out jostle Canadiens to snap Montreal's 3-game win streak

Evgenii Dadonov scored twice and Artem Anisimov had a goal and two assists to help the Ottawa Senators defeat the Montreal Canadiens 6-3 Saturday.

It was an entertaining back-and-forth game with Montreal trying to pull even with the Sens throughout the evening. Anton Forsberg had a good night in the Ottawa goal, putting up 35 saves.

Down 5-3 with 5:19 remaining, Montreal went on the power play but failed to take advantage. Ottawa then sealed the deal with an empty-net goal.

The Habs (16-9-9) came into the game riding a three-game win streak sandwiched around a nine-day hiatus due to COVID-19 protocols. Ottawa (13-21-4) had lost two straight, including a 4-1 defeat Thursday in Montreal.

Josh Anderson scored twice and Tyler Toffoli added a single for Montreal. Nick Suzuki and Shea Weber each contributed a pair of assists. Toffoli, returning after missing the last three games through injury, upped his season goal total to 19 and was dangerous all night.

Brady Tkachuk, Connor Brown and Drake Batherson, into an empty net with 2:55 remaining, also scored for Ottawa. Thomas Chabot tallied a pair of helpers. Tkachuk was an assist short of a Gordie Howe hat trick on the night after fighting Canadiens captain Weber in the first period.

