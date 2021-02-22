Brady Tkachuk scores OT winner as Senators down Habs

Brady Tkachuk scored the overtime winner to give the Ottawa Senators a 3-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa Sunday night.

Drake Batherson and Josh Norris also scored a goal for Ottawa (5-14-1).

Corey Perry and Nick Suzuki also scored for Montreal (9-5-3). Suzuki's goal snapped a four-game pointless streak, but the Canadiens are now winless in their last two games.

Canadiens goalie Jake Allen made 36 saves in a losing effort while Senators netminder Matt Murray made 30 saves.

Suzuki scored the game's first goal one minute at 17 seconds into the contest. He wired a shot off the post and in the net past Murray. Josh Anderson picked up an assist on the goal.

The Senators tied the game eight minutes and 30 seconds later thanks to a goal from Batherson. As the forward drove to the net, he toe-dragged the puck before falling to the ice. As he fell, the puck lightly floated in the air and over Allen's shoulder before it fell in the back of the net.

