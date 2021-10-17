Lafreniere's winner powers Rangers past Habs, handing them 3rd consecutive loss
Rooney's empty-net goal seals 3-1 win with seconds left
Alexis Lafreniere's third-period goal proved to be the winner as the New York Rangers claimed a 3-1 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night in Montreal.
New York broke the ice in the second period on its fourth power-play opportunity. Lafreniere's shot deflected off Chris Kreider, then Alexander Romanov, before sliding across the goal-line. Kreider was credited with the goal, his third of the season.
Christian Dvorak circled around the back of the net and found Drouin, who beat New York netminder Igor Shesterkin to make it 1-1 at 9:24 of the third.
Lefreniere responded 26 seconds later with his first goal of the season. With the Bell Centre gathering still buzzing over Drouin's goal, Lefreniere beat Montreal goaltender Jake Allen to put New York back ahead.
WATCH | Montreal suffer 3rd consecutive loss to begin season:
Lafreniere's hometown is just north of Montreal and he was visiting the Bell Centre for the first time in his career. And the 2020 first overall pick made it count with a game-winning goal.
Kevin Rooney rounded out the scoring with an empty-net goal for New York.
Shesterkin was solid in goal, stopping 31 shots while Allen made 21 saves.
The Canadiens once again failed to convert on the power play. They're a dismal 0-for-11 this season.
WATCH | 9 things you need to know for the 2021-2022 NHL season:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?