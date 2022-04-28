Petry's 2-goal night highlighted by late game-winner leads Canadiens to win over Rangers

Jeff Petry scored his second goal of the game in the final minute of the third period and Sam Montembeault made 24 saves as the Montreal Canadiens beat the playoff-bound New York Rangers 4-3 Wednesday night to snap a nine-game losing streak.

Petry scored his sixth of the season with 31 seconds remaining to put Montreal ahead for the fourth time and forge a victory for Martin St. Louis, the former Ranger who took over behind the Canadiens' bench in early February coaching for the first time at Madison Square Garden.

Ryan Poehling and Mike Hoffman also scored for Montreal, which had lost nine straight in regulation since a 7-4 win at New Jersey on April 7.

Ryan Reaves, Frank Vatrano and Ryan Strome scored for the Rangers, and Barclay Goodrow had two assists. Alexandar Georgiev finished with 20 saves.

WATCH | Petry leads Canadiens to close win over Rangers:

Petry lifts Canadiens over Rangers to snap 9-game skid Duration 0:59 Montreal edges New York 4-3 to end a nine-game losing streak. Jeff Petry scores twice, including the game-winning goal with 31 seconds remaining in regulation. 0:59

The Rangers trailed 2-1 after two periods before Vatrano tied it at 4:15 of the third. The 28-year-old forward, playing in his 400th NHL game got his 18th of the season and eighth since coming over in trade from Florida on March 16.

Hoffman scored with just under eight minutes left to give the Canadiens a 3-2 lead with his 14th of the season.

Strome tied the contest for the third time with a short-handed goal with 3:19 remaining, his 21st of the season and the eighth short-handed score by the Rangers this season.

The Rangers rested seven regulars including top goal-scorer Chris Kreider and points leader Artemi Panarin a night after losing at home to first-place Carolina, assuring New York would finish second in the Metropolitan Division.

Poehling opened the scoring with 1:15 remaining in the first with his ninth goal of the season. Michael Pezzetta and William Lagesson assisted.

Reaves tied it at 4:14 of the second with his fifth of the season. Patrik Nemeth and Kevin Rooney had assists.

The last-place Canadiens mustered only four shots in the second but went ahead on Petry's goal with nine seconds remaining in the period.

The Rangers are in the playoffs for the first time since 2017 and will open at home early next week against Pittsburgh or Washington in the first round.