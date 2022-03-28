Skip to Main Content
Canadiens fall short in comeback effort to Hughes-led Devils in shootout

Jack Hughes had two goals and was one of four Devils to score in a seven-round shootout as New Jersey came back after blowing a two-goal lead and beat the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 on Sunday night in New Jersey.

Montreal erases 2-goal deficit in regulation, lose 7-round shootout

The Associated Press ·
Devils forward Jack Hughes #86 celebrates scoring one of his two goals during a 3-2 shootout victory over the Canadiens on Sunday in Newark, New Jersey. (Rich Graessle/Getty Images)

Jesper Bratt, Dougie Hamilton and Yegor Sharangovich also tallied in the shootout, with Sharangovich getting the fourth goal.

Nico Daws sealed the shootout win, stopping Paul Byron on the Canadiens' last attempt. Cole Caufield, Rem Pitlick, who tied the game in the final minute, and Mike Hoffman tallied in the long shootout.

Bratt and Nico Hischier hit goalposts for New Jersey in the five-minute overtime and Anderson had a shot go off both goalposts. Play stopped and a review showed the puck did not go in the net.

Daws finished with 31 saves as the Devils improved to 9-0-2 against the Canadiens since 2017-18.

The Canadiens forced the overtime on Pitlick's 13th goal of the season. It came with the Canadiens' net empty and 42 seconds left in regulation.

Josh Anderson also scored in regulation, while Sam Montembeault made 30 saves for Montreal.

Hughes staked the Devils to a 2-0 lead, thanks to one major mistake by Montembeault and a great pass by Bratt on a power play.

The Canadiens goaltender set up Hughes' first goal by making an errant pass from his crease. Hughes intercepted it in the right circle and ripped it into the net with 46 seconds left in the first period.

Hughes got his 24th of the season from the same circle at 14:14 of the second period. It extended Bratt's points streak to a career-high seven games (two goals, eight assists).

Anderson got Montreal back into the game a little more than three minutes later, tipping a shot by Jesse Ylonen past Daws. It came just after a two-man Canadiens' advantage expired.

