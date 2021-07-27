Montreal Canadiens sign forward Joel Armia to 4-year, $13.6-million US extension
Finnish forward was set to become unrestricted free agent on Wednesday
The Montreal Canadiens have locked up Joel Armia, signing the Finnish forward to a four-year extension.
The Habs say the deal, announced Tuesday, has an average annual value of $3.4 million US.
The Canadiens have agreed to terms on a four-year contract extension (2021-22 to 2024-25) with Joel Armia.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoHabsGo?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoHabsGo</a><a href="https://t.co/KV4BbkMLsJ">https://t.co/KV4BbkMLsJ</a>—@CanadiensMTL
Armia had 14 points (seven goals, seven assists) in 41 regular-season games for Montreal last year, adding five goals and three assists in 21 playoff appearances.
His career-best season came in 2019-20 when he registered 30 points (16 goals, 14 assists) in 58 games.
Armia was selected 16th overall by the Buffalo Sabres in the 2011 NHL entry draft, and came to Montreal via a trade in June 2018.
