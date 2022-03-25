Skip to Main Content
NHL

Panthers squeeze past Canadiens for newly-acquired Chiarot's 1st win over former team

Claude Giroux and Ben Chiarot both picked up their first points as members of the Florida Panthers in a 4-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday in Montreal.

Allen makes 38 saves in Montreal loss

Tristan D'Amours · The Canadian Press ·
Panthers defenceman Ben Chiarot had one assist in a 4-3 win over his former team, the Canadiens, on Thursday in Montreal. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Aleksander Barkov, Mason Marchment, Anthony Duclair and Sam Reinhart scored for the Panthers (43-14-6).

Jonathan Huberdeau and Giroux each picked up two assists, and Chiarot added a single helper.

Nick Suzuki, Jake Evans and Paul Byron scored for the Canadiens (17-37-10).

Spencer Knight made 28 saves for Florida and Montreal's Jake Allen stopped 38-of-42 shots.

Both teams scored on their first shot of the game.

Suzuki made Florida pay for a Huberdeau roughing call with a power-play goal 29 seconds into the first period.

Barkov replied for the Panthers on the next play to tie the game at 1-1, with Giroux picking up his first point as a Panther on his first shift.

Florida took its first lead 1:12 into the second period when Corey Schuenemen tripped and left the puck for a wide open Marchment. The winger didn't miss his opportunity to beat Allen.

Evans responded at 5:59 by redirecting a shot from the point by Alexander Romanov, bringing the score to 2-2.

Duclair put the Panthers back on top just 67 seconds later when he redirected a shot from Chiarot, a former Canadiens defenceman.

Florida took a two-goal lead on a third-period power play when Huberdeau sent a backhand pass to Reinhart who put a shot past Allen to notch his 24th goal of the season.

The Canadiens pulled their goalie with over five minutes left in regulation. Montreal's gamble paid off when Byron scored from the crease to make it a one-goal game, but it was too little too late as the Habs could not force overtime.

