COVID-19 depleted Canadiens drop 3rd in a row in loss to Panthers
Drouin, Suzuki score for Montreal, which has 16 players in NHL's protocol list
Sam Bennett scored twice and Sergei Bobrovsky made 29 saves to lead the Florida Panthers past the Montreal Canadiens 5-2 on Saturday for their third straight win.
Aleksander Barkov, Frank Vatrano and Mason Marchment also scored and Jonathan Huberdeau had three assists for the Panthers, who improved to 17-3 at home and 14-0 overall when leading after two periods.
Jonathan Drouin and Nick Suzuki scored for Montreal, which continued to be decimated by coronavirus issues, with 16 players in COVID-19 protocol. Sam Montembeault stopped 43 of 48 shots.
Florida then opened a 4-2 advantage 15 seconds into the third period when Bennett deflected MacKenzie Weegar's shot past Montembeault for his 11th goal.
Marchment finished a 2-on-1 with his second goal at 13:04 of the third.
WATCH l Habs fall 5-2 to Panthers, who pick up 3rd straight victory:
Barkov's power-play goal at 15:02 of the second period tied it at 2. It was Barkov's 12th goal.
Montreal went ahead 2-1 at 9:29 of the second, when Suzuki scored his seventh goal by putting in the rebound of Jesse Ylonen's shot.
Bennett scored 32 seconds into the game to give Florida a 1-0 lead. It was Bennett's 10th goal.
Drouin tied it at 3:48 with his sixth goal.
Montreal was scheduled to start a five-game homestand on Tuesday; the Canadiens had games against Washington, Toronto, Buffalo and Columbus postponed because of attendance restrictions put in place by government officials. They won't play now until Jan. 12 at Boston in a game that was originally scheduled to happen in Montreal.
Between coronavirus-related shutdowns, the NHL's holiday break and the upcoming postponements, Montreal is in the middle of a stretch where it will play only three games in a 26-day span.
