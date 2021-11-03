Canadiens back in win column after blanking Red Wings, lose Drouin to head injury
Montreal forward taken to hospital after being struck by teammate's shot
After losing three of four on the road, the Montreal Canadiens came home and won.
Montreal (3-8-0) parlayed an early lead into a 3-0 win over the visiting Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday.
Nick Suzuki had a goal and two assists and Josh Anderson scored his third of the season. Brendan Gallagher scored an empty-net goal.
Netminder Alex Nedeljkovic was busy in the Red Wings net conceding two goals from 41 shots
Montreal scored 2:06 after the opening puck drop. Suzuki earned his first of the season batting in his own rebound.
WATCH l Suzuki involved in every goal as Habs shut out Red Wings:
Anderson doubled the Canadiens' lead midway through the first period.
The winger entered Detroit's zone from the left side all alone and his shot from the faceoff circle was no match for Nedeljkovic.
Montreal forward Jonathan Drouin took a shot in the head from teammate Brett Kulak. Drouin hurried to the locker room and didn't return to the game. He was sent to the hospital for further evaluations.
With Tyler Bertuzzi (unvaccinated) and Dylan Larkin (personal reasons) out of Detroit's lineup, the Red Wings (4-4-2) couldn't solve Allen.
Gallagher's empty-netter sealed Montreal's second win of the season over Detroit.
WATCH l Jonathan Drouin exits game after taking puck to the head:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?