Canadiens back in win column after blanking Red Wings, lose Drouin to head injury

After losing three of four on the road, the Montreal Canadiens came home and won.

Montreal (3-8-0) parlayed an early lead into a 3-0 win over the visiting Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday.

Nick Suzuki had a goal and two assists and Josh Anderson scored his third of the season. Brendan Gallagher scored an empty-net goal.

Habs goaltender Jake Allen stopped all 22 shots he faced for the shutout. Before the game, he was awarded the team's player-of-the-month award for October.

Netminder Alex Nedeljkovic was busy in the Red Wings net conceding two goals from 41 shots

Montreal scored 2:06 after the opening puck drop. Suzuki earned his first of the season batting in his own rebound.

WATCH l Suzuki involved in every goal as Habs shut out Red Wings:

Anderson doubled the Canadiens' lead midway through the first period.

The winger entered Detroit's zone from the left side all alone and his shot from the faceoff circle was no match for Nedeljkovic.

Montreal forward Jonathan Drouin took a shot in the head from teammate Brett Kulak. Drouin hurried to the locker room and didn't return to the game. He was sent to the hospital for further evaluations.

After allowing the two early goals, Nedeljkovic rallied in the second and third periods to give Detroit a chance at a comeback.

With Tyler Bertuzzi (unvaccinated) and Dylan Larkin (personal reasons) out of Detroit's lineup, the Red Wings (4-4-2) couldn't solve Allen.

Gallagher's empty-netter sealed Montreal's second win of the season over Detroit.

WATCH l Jonathan Drouin exits game after taking puck to the head: