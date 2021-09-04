Habs decide not to match Hurricanes' offer for Jesperi Kotkaniemi
Forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi is now a member of the Carolina Hurricanes. Montreal Canadiens' GM Marc Bergevin said Saturday the club won't match Carolina's one-year, $6.1-million US offer for the 21-year-old restricted free agent.
Montreal will receive 1st, 3rd-round picks from Carolina in 2022 NHL draft
Forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi is now a member of the Carolina Hurricanes.
Montreal Canadiens' GM Marc Bergevin said Saturday the club won't match Carolina's one-year, $6.1-million US offer for the 21-year-old restricted free agent.
"Carolina has used a tool available to them in the collective bargaining agreement and we accept that decision," Bergevin said in a statement.
Montreal will receive first- and third-round picks in the 2022 NHL draft from the Hurricanes.
The six-foot-two, 201-pound Kotkaniemi, taken third overall by Montreal in the 2018 NHL draft, had five goals and 15 assists in 56 regular-season games last season. He added five goals and three assists in 19 playoff contests.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?