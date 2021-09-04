Skip to Main Content
NHL·New

Habs decide not to match Hurricanes' offer for Jesperi Kotkaniemi

Forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi is now a member of the Carolina Hurricanes. Montreal Canadiens' GM Marc Bergevin said Saturday the club won't match Carolina's one-year, $6.1-million US offer for the 21-year-old restricted free agent.

Montreal will receive 1st, 3rd-round picks from Carolina in 2022 NHL draft

The Canadian Press ·
Jesperi Kotkaniemi is no longer a member of the Montreal Canadiens. On Saturday, Habs' GM Marc Bergevin said the club won't match Carolina's one-year, $6.1-million US offer for the 21-year-old restricted free agent. (John Locher/The Associated Press)

Forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi is now a member of the Carolina Hurricanes.

Montreal Canadiens' GM Marc Bergevin said Saturday the club won't match Carolina's one-year, $6.1-million US offer for the 21-year-old restricted free agent.

"Carolina has used a tool available to them in the collective bargaining agreement and we accept that decision," Bergevin said in a statement.

Montreal will receive first- and third-round picks in the 2022 NHL draft from the Hurricanes.

The six-foot-two, 201-pound Kotkaniemi, taken third overall by Montreal in the 2018 NHL draft, had five goals and 15 assists in 56 regular-season games last season. He added five goals and three assists in 19 playoff contests.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now