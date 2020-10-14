Canadiens lock down key forward Brendan Gallagher with 6-year contract extension
Montreal also inks goalie Jake Allen for 2 more years
The Montreal Canadiens have signed forward Brendan Gallagher to a six-year contract extension with an average annual value of $6.5 million US.
The 28-year-old Gallagher had 43 points in 59 games with the Canadiens in 2019-20.
His 22 goals were tied with Tomas Tatar for most on the club. It marked the third straight season Gallagher has led the Canadiens in goals.
One of the team's alternate captains, Gallagher led the Canadiens in shots (226) and opening goals (five), and ranked second with a plus-9 differential.
In eight NHL seasons with the Canadiens, Gallagher has registered 334 points (173 goals, 161 assists) in 547 regular season games.
WATCH | Gallagher breaks jaw in playoff game:
The Edmonton native has also amassed 25 points (11 goals, 14 assists) in 49 career NHL playoff games. He was selected to the All-Star Rookie Team in 2012-13.
Gallagher was selected in the fifth round (147th overall) by the Canadiens at the 2010 NHL Entry Draft.
On the international stage, he represented Canada at the 2012 world junior championship and had three goals and three assists in six games. He also had two goals and three assists in 10 games with Canada at the 2016 world championship.
Allen sticking around
The Canadiens also signed goaltender Jake Allen to a two-year contract extension.
The deal, which kicks in for the 2021-22 campaign, is worth $2.875 million per season.
The 30-year-old Allen played 24 games with the Blues this past season and posted a 12-6-3 record with a 2.15 goals-against average and .927 save percentage and two shutouts.
The Fredericton native also made five playoff appearances, registering a 2-1-1 record with a 1.89 GAA and a .935 save percentage.
The Blues selected Allen in the second round, 34th overall, at the 2008 NHL draft. He played 289 games with St. Louis, posting a 148-94-26 record, 2.50 GAA and a .915 save percentage.
