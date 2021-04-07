Skip to Main Content
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher likely out at least 6 weeks with thumb injury

The Montreal Canadiens have placed forward Brendan Gallagher on long-term injured reserve with a fractured thumb.

Montreal forward has 14 goals, 9 assists in 35 games this season.

The Canadian Press ·
Brendan Gallagher of the Montreal Canadiens tries to get past Alex Edler of the Vancouver Canucks during NHL action on March 8. The Canadiens forward is now sidelined with a thumb injury. (Rich Lam/Getty Images)

The team says Gallagher is expected to miss at least six weeks.

Gallagher suffered the injury after he was hit by teammate Alexander Romanov's slapshot in a 3-2 overtime win over the Edmonton Oilers on Monday.

The 28-year-old Gallagher has 14 goals and nine assists in 35 games this season.

Gallagher, an Edmonton native, has played his entire 582-game NHL career with Montreal.

The Habs picked Gallagher in the fifth round (147th overall) of the 2010 NHL draft.

