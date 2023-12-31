Content
Wild's Fleury becomes 4th goalie in NHL history to play 1,000 regular-season games

Marc-Andre Fleury became the fourth goalie in NHL history to play in 1,000 regular-season games when he started Sunday for the Minnesota Wild against the visiting Winnipeg Jets.

A men's goaltender waves to the crowd.
Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) gestures to the home crowd while being recognized for his 1,000th career game during the first period against the Jets on Sunday. (Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters)

Martin Brodeur (1,266 games), Roberto Luongo (1,044) and Patrick Roy (1,029) are the only goalies to have played in more games than Fleury, 39, who is in his third season with the Wild. He spent the bulk of his career in Pittsburgh, making 691 appearances in 13 seasons with the Penguins.

Fleury began the game third on the all-time victories list with 550, trailing Brodeur (691) and Roy (551).

