Canucks sign Michael Ferland to 4-year deal
27-year-old had 40 points in 71 games for Carolina
The Vancouver Canucks signed left winger Micheal Ferland to a four-year contract worth $14 million US on Wednesday.
"Micheal is an energetic player that drives the play and can contribute in all three zones," general manager Jim Benning said in a statement. "He'll make our team harder to play against on a nightly basis and we're excited that he'll call Vancouver home."
The deal has an average annual value of $3.5 million.
Ferland, 27, is coming off his second straight 40-point campaign, collecting 17 goals and a career-high 23 assists in 71 games with the Carolina Hurricanes last year. He ranked fourth on the team in plus/minus (plus-13) and third in hits (182).
Limited by an upper-body injury in the postseason, Ferland managed one point in seven games during the Hurricanes' run to the conference finals.
He spent the first four seasons of his career with the Calgary Flames, who took him in the fifth round of the 2010 draft, totaling 42 goals and 47 assists across 250 games. That included 21 goals and 20 assists in 77 games during the 2017-18 season.
