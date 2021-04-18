Patrick Marleau ties Gordie Howe's NHL record for games played
San Jose forward Patrick Marleau tied Gordie Howe's NHL record for career games played, appearing in his 1,767th on Saturday as the Sharks faced the Minnesota Wild.
41-year-old Saskatchewan native reaches milestone of 1,767 games played
Marleau hopped over the boards for his first shift 40 seconds into the game. He could break Howe's record Monday night in Las Vegas.
Marleau is in his 23rd NHL season; he made his debut on Oct. 1, 1997, at 18 years and 16 days old. The 41-year-old Marleau has 566 goals, 1,196 points, three All-Star appearances and two Olympic gold medals for Canada in 2010 and 2014.
Howe also played in 419 games in the World Hockey Association that are not included in his career total.
