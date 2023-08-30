Content
Maple Leafs sign head coach Sheldon Keefe to multi-year contract extension

Head coach Sheldon Keefe has signed a multi-year contract extension with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Terms of the deal were not announced.

Team has won 1 playoff series in 4 seasons under 42-year-old

A hockey coach stands behind the bench.
Head coach Sheldon Keefe, seen above in 2022, signed a multi-year contract extension with the Toronto Maple Leafs, the team announced on Wednesday. (Zac BonDurant/Getty Images)

Head coach Sheldon Keefe has signed a multi-year contract extension with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Terms of the deal were not announced.

The 42-year-old was named Maple Leafs head coach on Nov. 20, 2019, and has posted a 166-71-30 regular-season record over that time.

However, Toronto has yet to translate that success to the post-season.

The Maple Leafs beat Tampa Bay in six games earlier this year to earn its first playoff series win since 2004 before going on to lose to the eighth-seeded Florida Panthers in the next round.

Signing Keefe to an extension is another key piece of off-season business done for new Leafs general manager Brad Treliving, who signed star centre Auston Matthews to a four-year $53-million US extension last week.

