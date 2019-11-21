Maple Leafs GM Dubas speaks to the media after firing of Mike Babcock

Click on the video player above beginning at 12:30 p.m. ET to watch live as Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas will speak with the media a day after Mike Babcock was relieved of his duties as head coach.

Toronto currently sits two points out of the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference, and lost 4-2 to the Golden Knights in Vegas on Tuesday. The team will face the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night in Glendale, Ariz.

Sheldon Keefe, who has a long history with Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas, was named as Babcock's successor, and was in his fifth season as head coach of the American Hockey League's Toronto Marlies.

WATCH | Why the Leafs fired Mike Babcock:

After 23 games played during the 2019-2020 NHL season, the Toronto Maple Leafs fired head coach Mike Babcock. And there's a laundry list of reasons why it happened. 1:19

Keefe was 199-89-31 with the Marlies and helped secure the franchise's first Calder Cup championship in 2018.