Maple Leafs GM Dubas speaks to the media after firing of Mike Babcock
Live news conference set to begin at 12:30 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above beginning at 12:30 p.m. ET to watch live as Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas will speak with the media a day after Mike Babcock was relieved of his duties as head coach.
Toronto currently sits two points out of the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference, and lost 4-2 to the Golden Knights in Vegas on Tuesday. The team will face the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night in Glendale, Ariz.
Sheldon Keefe, who has a long history with Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas, was named as Babcock's successor, and was in his fifth season as head coach of the American Hockey League's Toronto Marlies.
WATCH | Why the Leafs fired Mike Babcock:
Keefe was 199-89-31 with the Marlies and helped secure the franchise's first Calder Cup championship in 2018.
With files from The Canadian Press
