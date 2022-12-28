Content
NHL fines Maple Leafs $100,000 US for travelling to St. Louis over holidays

The Toronto Maple Leafs have been hit in the pocketbook for travelling over the holidays. The NHL said Wednesday that the Maple Leafs have been fined $100,000 US for travelling to St. Louis on Boxing Day in preparation for a game Tuesday night.

Head coach Sheldon Keefe also docked $25K for 'demeaning conduct' toward officials

A hockey coach wearing a suit standing behind his players on the bench points towards the ice as his players look on.
Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe, seen above in November, was fined $25,000 US on Wednesday for "demeaning conducted directed at officials." The organization was also fined $100,000 for travelling before the holiday break ended. (Philip G. Pavely/The Associated Press)

The collective bargaining agreement between the league and the NHL Players' Association forbids team activities between Dec. 24-26.

The league also fined Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe $25,000 for "demeaning conduct directed at the officials" during Tuesday's game.

