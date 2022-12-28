NHL fines Maple Leafs $100,000 US for travelling to St. Louis over holidays
The Toronto Maple Leafs have been hit in the pocketbook for travelling over the holidays. The NHL said Wednesday that the Maple Leafs have been fined $100,000 US for travelling to St. Louis on Boxing Day in preparation for a game Tuesday night.
Head coach Sheldon Keefe also docked $25K for 'demeaning conduct' toward officials
The collective bargaining agreement between the league and the NHL Players' Association forbids team activities between Dec. 24-26.
The league also fined Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe $25,000 for "demeaning conduct directed at the officials" during Tuesday's game.
