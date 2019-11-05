Skip to Main Content
Leafs' Tavares discharged from hospital, out 'indefinitely' after frightening collision

The Toronto Maple Leafs say captain Jonathan Tavares has been discharged from hospital and will be out of the playoffs "indefinitely" following a frightening collision in Thursday night's game against the Montreal Canadiens. 

Team says captain is resting at home under the care and supervision of team physicians

Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares has been discharged from hospital after a frightening collision in Thursday's game against the Montreal Canadiens, and will be out of the playoffs 'indefinitely,' according to the team. (Nathan Denette/Canadian Press )

The 30-year-old was taken off the ice on a stretcher and transported to hospital after colliding with Montreal's Ben Chiarot in the first period. He was hit in the head by Corey Perry's knee as he fell.

The Leafs say Tavares was thoroughly examined and assessed by the neurological team at St. Michael's Hospital and the club's medical director. 

"He was kept overnight for observation and is now resting at home under the care and supervision of team physicians. Tavares will be out indefinitely," said a post on Twitter.

WATCH | Graphic Warning: Maple Leafs' Tavares exits Game 1 on stetcher:

Graphic warning: Leafs’ Tavares leaves game on stretcher

15 hours ago
7:07
Toronto captain John Tavares takes a hit from Ben Chiarot then is kneed in the head by Corey Perry as he falls to the ice. 7:07

More to come. 

With files from The Canadian Press

