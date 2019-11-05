Leafs' Tavares discharged from hospital, out 'indefinitely' after frightening collision
Team says captain is resting at home under the care and supervision of team physicians
The Toronto Maple Leafs say captain Jonathan Tavares has been discharged from hospital and will be out of the playoffs "indefinitely" following a frightening collision in Thursday night's game against the Montreal Canadiens.
The 30-year-old was taken off the ice on a stretcher and transported to hospital after colliding with Montreal's Ben Chiarot in the first period. He was hit in the head by Corey Perry's knee as he fell.
The Leafs say Tavares was thoroughly examined and assessed by the neurological team at St. Michael's Hospital and the club's medical director.
"He was kept overnight for observation and is now resting at home under the care and supervision of team physicians. Tavares will be out indefinitely," said a post on Twitter.
With files from The Canadian Press
