Maple Leafs' John Tavares cleared of structural damage to head, neck, spine

Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares has been cleared of structural damage to his head, neck, and spine, Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas told reporters on Saturday.

Tavares was taken off the ice on a stretcher and transported to hospital after colliding with Montreal's Ben Chiarot in the first period of Thursday night's Game 1 in Toronto. He was hit in the head by Corey Perry's knee as he fell.

The Leafs said their 30-year-old captain was thoroughly examined and assessed by the neurological team at St. Michael's Hospital and the club's medical director before being released from hospital on Friday.

Dubas said CT scans and MRIs cleared Tavares of structural damage, but he remains out indefinitely with a concussion, and he also suffered a knee injury in the collision, which would have sidelined him for at least two weeks.

Tavares did suffer a knee injury in addition to the concussion. That injury keeps him out at least two weeks. As we know, concussion recovery is harder to define. —@FriedgeHNIC

Montreal won Game 1 of the opening-round series 2-1 on Thursday.

Game 2 between the Maple Leafs and Canadiens is set for Saturday night (7 p.m. ET, CBC, CBCSports.ca).

WATCH | Graphic Warning: Maple Leafs' Tavares exits Game 1 on stetcher: